Netflix Announces 5 Mobile Games, Including A Couple Based On Stranger Things

New Delhi: The streaming giant, Netflix has announced its mobile games globally for its Android users. The new development is the conclusion of many years of experimentation by video streaming companies to go beyond the offerings of movies and television series to provide new experiences for both investors and users.

The games include Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: Games (BonusXP), Shooting Hoop (Frosty Pop), and Card Blast (BonusXP). became. Amuzo & Rogue Games), and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop).

Primarily, Netflix Released a mobile game on an Android device. Members can unveil them through the dedicated games row or games tab available on mobile devices or using from the categories drown down menu on tablets.

Netflix is not charging any additional fees for offering mobile games on its platform. The company is also not serving any advertisements or having in-app purchases to offer games through its platform. All this could, however, be an introductory move as Netflix may eventually be able to use gaming as a source of generating additional revenues.

Netflix also bought video game creator Night School Studio in September and rolled out five mobile gaming titles in select European markets.

It is pertinent to mention that games are not available on the Kids profile. You will also be required to enter the PIN you have set up to prevent children from having access to your profile to play games on your device.