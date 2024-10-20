Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a stern warning to Hezbollah and its backers following an attempted assassination on him and his wife, Sara. The attack, which involved a drone targeting their residence in Caesarea, has been described by Netanyahu as a “grave mistake”.

The incident occurred on Saturday when a drone, reportedly launched by Hezbollah, aimed at the Prime Minister’s home. Fortunately, neither Netanyahu nor his wife were present at the time, and no injuries were reported3. In response, Netanyahu took to social media to condemn the attack, emphasizing that such actions would not deter Israel from its ongoing efforts to secure its future.

“This attempt by Iran’s proxy Hezbollah to assassinate me and my wife was a grave mistake,” Netanyahu declared. He further warned that any entity attempting to harm Israeli citizens would face severe repercussions. The Israeli military confirmed that two additional drones launched from Lebanon were intercepted by air defenses, triggering sirens in Tel Aviv.

The attack comes amid heightened tensions in the region, with Israel engaged in conflicts on multiple fronts, including Gaza and Lebanon. Netanyahu reiterated Israel’s commitment to eliminating terrorist threats and ensuring the safety of its citizens.

