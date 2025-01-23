Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi delivered his address on the occasion of Jayanti of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, commemorated as Parakram Diwas via video message today.

Greeting the people on the occasion, he said that the entire nation is remembering Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, respectfully, on his birth anniversary today. Paying his respects to Netaji Subhas Bose, Shri Modi said that this year’s grand celebrations of Parakram Diwas were being held in his birthplace in Odisha. He congratulated the people and the Government of Odisha on the occasion. The Prime Minister said that there was a huge exhibition, based on the legacy of Netaji’s life, held at Cuttack, Odisha. He further added that several artists have depicted the events related to Netaji’s life on canvas. He said that there were also many books based on Netaji collected. He expressed confidence that all these legacies of Netaji’s life journey will give new energy to Meri Yuva Bharat or MY Bharat.

“Today when we are engaged in achieving the resolution of Developed India (Viksit Bharat), the legacy of the life of Netaji Subhas will constantly inspire us”, remarked the Prime Minister. He added that the foremost and important goal of Netaji Subhas Bose was Azad Hind. Shri Modi said that to achieve this resolve, he stood steadfast with his decision on one single criterion – Azad Hind. He added that Netaji was born into a prosperous family and having cleared the Civil Services Examination, he could have been a senior officer in the British Government and led a comfortable life. However, Shri Modi remarked that Netaji chose the path of difficulties and challenges in the quest for Independence along with wandering in India and other countries. “Netaji Subhas was not bound by the comforts of the comfort zone”, he added. The Prime Minister urged “Today, we all need to step out of our comfort zones to build a Viksit Bharat”. He emphasized the importance of becoming globally the best, choosing excellence, and focusing on efficiency.

Remarking that Netaji formed the Azad Hind Fauj for the country’s independence, including brave men and women from every region and class, the Prime Minister highlighted that despite having different languages, their common sentiment was the country’s freedom. He emphasized that this unity is a significant lesson for a Viksit Bharat today. He noted that just as unity was essential for Swaraj then, it is now crucial for a Viksit Bharat. The Prime Minister highlighted the favourable environment for India’s progress globally and mentioned that the world is watching how India makes the 21st century its own. He stressed the importance of drawing inspiration from Netaji Subhas and focusing on India’s unity. The Prime Minister also warned to stay vigilant against those who seek to weaken the country and disrupt its unity.

Shri Modi remarked that Netaji Subhas was very proud of India’s heritage and often spoke about India’s rich democratic history, encouraging people to draw inspiration from it. He highlighted that today, India is emerging from a colonial mindset and developing with pride in its heritage. The Prime Minister expressed his honour in hoisting the tricolour at the Red Fort on the 75th anniversary of the Azad Hind Government, an unforgettable historic occasion. He added that inspired by Netaji’s legacy, the Government established a museum dedicated to Netaji Subhas at the Red Fort in Delhi in 2019, along with the initiation of the Subhas Chandra Bose Disaster Management Awards in the same year. “In 2021, the government decided to celebrate Netaji’s birth anniversary as Parakram Diwas”, said Shri Modi and added that the installation of Netaji’s grand statue near India Gate, naming the island in Andaman after Netaji, and saluting INA soldiers in the Republic Day parade symbolizes the Government’s commitment to honouring his legacy.

“In the last 10 years, the country has demonstrated that rapid development makes the life of the common man easier and also increases military strength”, underscored Shri Modi. He highlighted that in the last decade, 25 crore Indians were lifted out of poverty, which is a huge success. The Prime Minister noted that modern infrastructure was being built everywhere, be it village or city. He emphasized the unprecedented increase in the strength of the Indian Army and India’s growing role on the world stage. The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the day is not far when India will become the third-largest economic power in the world. He urged everyone to keep working continuously for Viksit Bharat with one goal, one objective, inspired by Netaji Subhas and stated that this would be a true tribute to Netaji. The Prime Minister extended his best wishes to all.