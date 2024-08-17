Netaji’s Grandnephew Appeals to PM to Bring Mortal Remains of Freedom Fighter to India from Japan

New Delhi: Chandra Kumar Bose, the grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to repatriate the mortal remains of the iconic freedom fighter from Renkoji Temple in Japan to India.

In his correspondence with the Prime Minister, Bose reiterated on Saturday, “On the eve of August 18, the commemoration of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s death anniversary, I renew my appeal to you to transfer Netaji’s remains from Renkoji to India.” He remarked that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s life has transcended into the annals of legend.

“He is eternally revered as a hero, not just by the people of India but by all who cherish freedom, due to his charismatic presence, intellectual brilliance, remarkable bravery, selflessness, and steadfast commitment to India’s liberation,” he stated.

He also mentioned that the circumstances surrounding Netaji’s demise in an air crash while departing Taiwan on a Japanese military plane following Japan’s capitulation in August 1945, possibly en route to the Soviet Union to persist in the fight, are considered by many to be merely a stratagem to elude his adversaries.

“Devoted family members, including his esteemed brother Sarat Chandra Bose, detained by the British in South India, and his widow Emilie in Vienna, longed for Subhas’s return. However, neither had any concrete evidence of Subhas’s survival post-August 18, 1945,” he expressed.

Bose’s grandnephew has affirmed that the scepticism regarding Netaji’s demise, as depicted in numerous contemporary narratives from diverse sources, is indeed profound.