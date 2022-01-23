Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Airport
National

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Airport Fined Rs 20 L For Poor Runway Maintenance

By Haraprasad Das
0 1

Kolkata: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Sunday imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport (NSCBIA) here for poor maintenance of the runway.

The aviation regulatory body has issued a show-cause notice to the airport for a ‘serious violation of security rules’ at the airport.

As per reports, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has constituted an internal committee to look into the said incident.

Haraprasad Das 12930 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

six − 5 =

Breaking