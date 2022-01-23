Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Airport Fined Rs 20 L For Poor Runway Maintenance

Kolkata: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Sunday imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport (NSCBIA) here for poor maintenance of the runway.

The aviation regulatory body has issued a show-cause notice to the airport for a ‘serious violation of security rules’ at the airport.

As per reports, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has constituted an internal committee to look into the said incident.