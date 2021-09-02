NEST Results Out! NISER Admission From Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The results of National Entrance Screening Test (NEST), for admission to the 5-years Integrated M.Sc programme at NISER, has been published on its official website www.nestexam.in.

More than 35000 applicants had appeared the NEST exam conducted on 14th August 2021. A total of 1350 students have qualified the all-India test, out of which 334 are from Odisha.

Adwick Gautam from Bihar is the All India Topper. Goutam Das with an all India rank of 6 is the Highest ranker from Odisha followed by Sai Shubham Nayak with an all-India rank of 8. These two Odias are in the top-10 qualified candidates.

For the Integrated M.Sc programme in with majors in Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics, NISER admits 200 students every year.

The admission process will start from 3rd September 2021 and will be held online in various phases. The classes for the new batch is expected to start from the third week of October.

Apart from the four basic sciences, NISER also offer academic programmes in Humanities and Social Sciences, Computer Science and Earth and Planetary Sciences.