NEST exam for NISER admission tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The All India admission test NEST (National Entrance Screening Test) for admission into the 5 years Integrated M.Sc. programme at NISER is going to be conducted tomorrow.

This year around 40,000 applicants will be writing this test at over 120 centres across the country. The test will be conducted in 2 sessions: 1st session is from 9 am to 12.30 pm and 2nd session is from 2.30 pm to 6.00pm. All the required guidelines of Covid-19 will be adhered to.

About 9,000 candidates are from the home state Odisha alone. In Odisha there are 33 centres, said Prof. Ravi Chandra, the NEST coordinator.

The results of the entrance test will be announced on 1st Sept on nest website, www.nestexam.in. For the Integrated MSc programme in with majors in Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics NISER admits 200 students every year.

“Apart from the four basic sciences, NISER also offer academic programmes in Humanities and Social Sciences, Computer Science and Earth and Planetary Sciences,” said Prof Pranay Swain, Dean- Academic Affairs of NISER.