Kathmandu: Nepal’s Kathmandu tops list of world’s most polluted cities. AQI crosses to dangerous category amid surge in forest fires in the country. Pollution levels have sky-rocketed in the Himalayan state of Nepal as capital Kathmandu has maintained itself in the top 10 ranking on the list of the world’s most polluted cities as forest fire continues to rage across the land-locked nation, reducing visibility. Kathmandu ranked first on Sunday at noon, with the Air Quality Index surpassing the threshold of 190, according to Swiss agency IQ Air, an organisation that measures the pollution in real-time of 101 cities across the world.

The Department of Environment under the Ministry of Forestry and Environment has stated that sources of pollution, such as fires and the burning of agricultural residues, have increased the level of air pollution in the bowl-shaped Kathmandu Valley and the central and eastern regions of the nation, including Bara, Parsa, and Chitwan.

The Ministry of Health and Population of Nepal earlier this week advised the public to wear a face mask to mitigate the possible impact of air pollution. Due to this level of air pollution, children, respiratory patients and heart patients got more affected. The Department of Environment has appealed to people of other age groups to take special precautions while moving out of their homes.

The level of air pollution is divided into different levels from 0 to 500 based on the impact of air pollution on public health. The top 10 polluted cities in the world as of 16 April are:

Tehran, Iran

Kathmandu, Nepal

Chiang Mai, Thailand

Hanoi, Vietnam

Chengdu, China

Bangkok, Thailand

Dhaka, Bangladesh

Hangzhou, China

Kuching, Malaysia

Kolkata, India

In a report by IQ Air, the list of the five most major polluted cities in 2022 was realeased. They are:

Lahore, Pakistan

Hotan, China

Bhiwadi, India

Delhi, India

Peshwar, Pakistan