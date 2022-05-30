Nepal Tara Air Plane Crash: 14 Bodies Recovered

Kathmandu: Rescue workers in Nepal have so far recovered 14 bodies from the crash site at 14,500ft in Sano Sware Bhir of Thasang in Mustang district.

“We suspected all the passengers on board the aircraft have lost their lives. Our preliminary assessment shows that no one could have survived the plane crash, but the official statement is due,” Phadindra Mani Pokhrel, Spokesperson, Home Ministry.

The turboprop Twin Otter 9N-AET plane had four Indian nationals, two Germans and 13 Nepali passengers besides a three-member Nepali crew.

Pieces of the wreckage of the passenger plane that crashed on Sunday morning were found at 14,500ft in Sano Sware Bhir of Thasang in Mustang district in northwestern Nepal, after nearly 20 hours since the plane went missing, the Nepal Army said on Monday.

The airline issued the list of passengers which identified four Indians as Ashok Kumar Tripathy, his wife Vaibhavi Bandekar (Tripathy) and their children Dhanush and Ritika. The family was based in Thane city near Mumbai.

The plane took off at 9:55 am from Pokhara and lost contact with air control about 12 minutes later at 10:07am, according to the Civil Aviation Authority.

The search and rescue team reached the crash site on Monday morning.