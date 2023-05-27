Nepal PM Prachanda’s Four-Day India Tour To Begin From Wednesday

Kathmandu/New Delhi: Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ will travel to India on Wednesday on a four-day official visit for talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and other leaders to further strengthen the age-old, multifaceted and cordial ties, it was announced on Saturday.

This will be Prachanda’s first bilateral visit abroad after assuming office in December 2022.

Prachanda, 68, will be accompanied by his daughter Ganga Dahal. He is visiting India at the invitation of his Indian counterpart Prime Minister Modi, Nepal’s foreign ministry said.

He will lead a delegation comprising ministers, secretaries and senior government officials, it said in a statement.

During his visit, the prime minister is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Prachanda will hold delegation-level talks with Modi on June 1. The talks will be followed by a joint press meet by the two prime ministers, it said, adding that Modi will host a luncheon in honour of his counterpart from Nepal and his delegation, the statement said.