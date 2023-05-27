Nepal PM Prachanda To Pay Four-Day Visit To India On His First Overseas Trip

New Delhi: Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” will visit India for four days beginning May 31 at the invitation of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, news agency PTI reported citing Foreign Ministry sources said on Friday. This will be Prachanda’s first foreign trip since taking office for the third time in December of last year. According to the report, the visit will take place from May 31 to June 3, with the Ministry making a formal announcement on Saturday.

“On Saturday, the foreign ministry will make a formal announcement about Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda’s official visit to India.” The visit will take place from May 31 to June 3, and he will hold high-level meetings on bilateral ties, including with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the official, who is an aide to Foreign Minister N P Saud, PTI quoted him as saying.

“The final stage of preparations for the visit has been reached. Foreign Minister Saud met with former foreign ministers and foreign secretaries last week to discuss various issues related to the visit,” the official added.

Meanwhile, this week, Nepalese Ambassador to India Shankar Prasad Sharma met with Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar in New Delhi to discuss Prime Minister Prachanda’s upcoming visit.

As per the report, the two leaders’ bilateral talks in Delhi will focus primarily on energy cooperation, water resources, trade, commerce, transit, and infrastructure.