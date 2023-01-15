Nepal Plane With 72 Passengers Including 5 Indian Crashes; At Least 32 Dead

New Delhi: At least 32 people died today in Nepal after a plane carrying about 72 people from capital Kathmandu crashed in Pokhara this morning, several reports said.

16 dead bodies have so far been recovered from the wreckage, a Nepal Army spokesperson said.

There were 68 passengers and four crew members on board the plane that crashed between the old and new airports in the city, located in western Nepal. The twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft operated by Yeti Airlines was en route from Nepal’s capital Kathmandu.

“10 foreign nationals, including 2 infants were on board,” Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesperson of Yeti Airlines, said. 53 Nepali, 5 Indian, 4 Russian, One Irish, 2 Koreans, 1 Argentinian, and a French national were on board, news agency ANI reported, quoting the airport authority.

Rescue operations have been difficult because of a raging fire at the wreckage, Nepali journalist Dilip Thapa told NDTV. Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has called an emergency cabinet meeting.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), the aircraft took off from Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 am.

The plane was close to landing at the Pokhara airport, when it crashed into a river gorge on the bank of the Seti River. The crash happened around 20 minutes after the take-off, suggesting the aircraft might have been on the descent. The flight time between the two cities is 25 minutes.

“We don’t know right now if there are survivors,” the airline’s spokesperson Sudarshan Bartaula told news agency AFP.

The plane caught fire as it crashed, and rescue workers were trying to put it out, a local official was quoted as saying.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia condoled the loss of lives in the plane crash.

“The loss of lives in a tragic plane crash in Nepal is extremely unfortunate. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the bereaved. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.