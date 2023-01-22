Nepal Plane Crash: Two More Bodies Of Indian Nationals Identified

Kathamandu: Nepalese authorities on Tuesday started handing over to family members the bodies of those killed in the January 14 crash of a Yeti Airlines passenger plane with 72 people on board.

Fifty-three Nepalese passengers and 15 foreign nationals, including 5 Indians, and four crew members were on board the aircraft when it crashed in a river gorge in the resort city of Pokhara.

The five Indians, all reportedly from Uttar Pradesh, have been identified as Abhisekh Kushwaha, 25, Bishal Sharma, 22, Anil Kumar Rajbhar, 27, Sonu Jaiswal, 35, and Sanjaya Jaiswal.

The doctors at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital have completed postmortem of all the bodies they received. Barring 12 bodies, the rest have been identified by the doctors.

The doctors on Sunday identified two more dead bodies of the Indian nationals.

They identified the bodies of Anil Kumar Rajbhar and Abhisehk Kushwaha on the basis of evidence provided by the kins of the victims, according to hospital sources.

Earlier, on Saturday the body of Sharma was identified. On Friday, the body of Sanjaya Jaiswal was handed over to his family who took it back to India.

The only remaining body yet to be identified is that of Sonu.