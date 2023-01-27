Nepal Plane Crash: Singapore Transport Ministry To Analyse Black Boxes

New Delhi: Singapore’s Transport Ministry will be analysing the black boxes recovered from the crash site of Yeti Airlines flight 691, news agency PTI reported citing officials.

According to the officials, the analysis will be done at the request of the investigation authorities in Nepal.

The flight, with 72 passengers on board, smashed into a gorge on its final approach to the newly opened Pokhara International Airport on January 15. All of the 72 people on board were killed. It was the country’s worst air crash in 30 years.

The Transport Ministry’s (MOT) Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB) will help retrieve and read the data from the plane’s flight recorders, said an MOT spokesperson in a statement on Thursday. The analysis will be carried out at TSIB’s flight recorder readout facility, which was set up in 2007.

“All investigation-related information, including the progress of investigations and the findings, will be handled by the Nepalese investigation authority,” The Straits Times reported, quoting the spokesperson.

