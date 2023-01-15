Nepal Plane Crash: Death Toll Rises To 67

Kathmandu: At least 67 people were confirmed dead today after a 72-seat passenger aircraft crashed upon landing at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal’s Kaski district on Sunday.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), Yeti Airlines’ 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft took off from Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport at 10.33am and crashed at the Pokhara airport at around 11am.

A total of 72 people – 68 passengers and 4 crew members – were on board the ill-fated flight, as confirmed by a spokesperson for Yet Airlines.

There were 5 Indians apart from 4 Russians, 1 Irish and 2 South Korean nationals among the passengers.

The Indian nationals have been identified as Abhisekh Kushwaha, Bishal Sharma, Anil Kumar Rajbhar, Sonu Jaiswal and Sanjaya Jaiswal, a Yeti Airlines official said.