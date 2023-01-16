Nepal Plane Crash: Black Box Found, Claims Kathamandu Airport

Kathamandu: Officials at Kathmandu airport said that the search and rescue teams have found the Black Box of the crashed aircraft.

Official Sher Bath Thakur confirmed the update to the news agency ANI.

The teams on the ground have also found another body of a passenger taking the death toll to 69. A search operation is underway to find the remaining three people who were onboard the plane when it crashed.

According to rescue teams, 36 of the total bodies found so far have been identified.

Earlier, a Nepal Army spokesperson said that no one has been rescued alive from the crash site. According to ANI, Nepal army spokesperson Krishna Prasad Bhandari said, “We haven’t rescued anyone alive from the crash site.”

The accident is being termed one of the worst aircraft crashes in history.

As for the latest, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has called an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers following Sunday’s aircraft crash in Pokhara.

Apart from the meeting, Dahal directed the country’s home ministry, security personnel and all the government agencies to carry out immediate rescue and relief operations, ANI reported citing The Kathmandu Post newspaper.