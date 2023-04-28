Nepal Hit By Twin Earthquakes; Epicentres At Bajura’s Dahakot

Nepal: Two earthquakes of magnitudes 4.8 and 5.9 on the Richter Scale with epicentres at Bajura’s Dahakot hit Nepal overnight, the National Center for Seismology informed on Friday. The first earthquake struck at 11:58 pm (local time) measuring 4.9 magnitude while at 1:30 another measuring 5.9 magnitude has been recorded, Rajesh Sharma, an official at the Seismological Center in Surkhet District of Nepal told.

No casualties reported so far, the Police said. More details awaited.

This comes after a 4.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Western Nepal on Tuesday. The earthquake, with epicentre at Baluwa area of Gorkha district, 140 km west of Kathmandu, hit the region at 6:50 pm local time, according to the National Seismological Centre, Kathmandu.