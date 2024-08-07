Nepal helicopter crashes in Nuwakot district; 5 dead

Nepal: Air Dynasty helicopter crashed in the Shivpuri area of Nuwakot disctrict in Nepal on Wednesday afternoon, confirmed authorities. The helicopter had departed from Kathmandu and was en route to Syaphrubensi, local media reported.

The helicopter was piloted by senior captain Arun Malla, and lost contact with the ground staff just three minutes after its take off.

There were a total of five people on board the chopper when it took off, including four Chinese nationals and the pilot. The Chinese nationals were on their way to Rasuwa, reported local media.

Local media outlet, citing the souces at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), said that the helicopter departed from Kathmandu at 1:54 pm on Wednesday. The chopper lost contact with the authorities at around 1:57, after reaching Surya Chaur.

Rescue operations are being conducted on the fiery crash site. News agencies have confirmed that all five passengers on the chopper, including the pilot, have died in the crash.