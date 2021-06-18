Nepal Floods: Chinese, Indian Workers Among 11 Killed, 25 Missing

As many as 11 people including one Indian and two Chinese workers at a development project were killed while 25 people were missing elsewhere due to landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rain across Nepal this week.

Sindhupalchowk, a district of the northeast of Kathmandu, was hit by flash floods on Wednesday following which many people from their homes.

Heavy rain since Tuesday have damaged roads, destroyed bridges, washed away fish farms and livestock, and wrecked homes.

Hundreds of people have been forced to move to community shelters, including schools, sheds, and tents, authorities said.