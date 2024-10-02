Kathmandu: The recent floods and landslides in Nepal have claimed the lives of 224 people, with the government estimating property damage at over 17 billion Nepali Rupees (approximately $127 million). The disasters, triggered by continuous monsoon rains, have left a trail of devastation across the country.

Chief Secretary Ek Narayan Aryal reported that 158 people were injured and 24 remain missing. The government has mobilized 30,700 security personnel for search and rescue operations, which are expected to conclude in the next two days.

Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli expressed his condolences to the affected families and acknowledged the unprecedented scale of the disaster. “We did not anticipate such widespread devastation,” he said at a press conference. The government has declared a three-day national mourning period, with flags flown at half-mast to honor the victims.

Local communities have been severely impacted, with many homes, roads, and bridges destroyed. The government has set up temporary shelters and is providing food and medical aid to the displaced. However, the scale of the disaster has overwhelmed local resources, prompting calls for international assistance.

Witnesses described harrowing scenes of destruction. “The floodwaters came so quickly, we barely had time to escape,” said a resident of Lalitpur district. “Our home is gone, and we have lost everything.”

The government has pledged to provide compensation to the affected families and to rebuild the damaged infrastructure. However, the road to recovery is expected to be long and challenging.

As the nation mourns, efforts continue to rescue the missing and provide relief to the survivors. The resilience and solidarity of the Nepali people will be crucial in overcoming this tragedy.