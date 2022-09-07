Nepal cricket team captain Sandeep Lamichhane accused of raping minor

Kathmandu: Nepal cricket team skipper Sandeep Lamichhane finds himself embroiled in major controversy over allegations of raping a minor. The incident came to light after the victim, aged 17, lodged a police complaint at the Kathmandu police station against the star cricketer.

“We are very sensitive to such incidents. Police have made the alleged rape survior undergo a health checkup and launched an investigation,” the report further quoted Rabindra Prasad Dhanuk, Chief of Kathmandu Valley Police.

Lamichhane is currently playing in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). His first international breakthrough came when he became the first cricketer from his country to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when he made his debut for the Delhi Capitals franchise in 2018.

Sandeep Lamichhane is a leg spinner and was appointed as Nepal captain replacing Gyanendra Malla in 2021.