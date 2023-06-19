Nepal Bans All Hindi Films Over Adipurush Dialogue Row

Kathmandu: All Hindi films, including Adipurush, were banned in Nepal on Monday following a controversy over its dialogues, including the mention of Sita as ”India’s daughter”.

According to reports, the screening of Om Raut-directed Adipurush has been halted nationwide, after the movie, a retelling of epic Ramayana, was banned in Kathmandu and Pokhara.

Police personnel were deployed across 17 halls in Kathmandu to ensure that no Hindi film was screened.

Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah on Sunday said no Hindi film will be allowed to run in Kathmandu Metropolitan City until the dialogue ”Janaki is a daughter of India” in Adipurush is removed not just in Nepal but also in India.

Sita, also referred to as Janaki, is believed by many to have been born in Janakpur in southeast Nepal.