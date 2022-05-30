Nepal Army Locates Site Where Nepalese Private Airlines Plane Crashed

Kathmandu: The Nepal Army on Monday located the site where a Nepalese private airlines plane crashed on Sunday.

“Search and rescue troops have physically located the plane crash site. Details will be followed,” the Nepal Army Spokesperson said in a tweet.

Tara Air’s 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft with 22 people on board, including four Indians, was found crashed in Kowang village of the Mustang district hours after it went missing in the mountainous district on Sunday morning.

On Sunday, all the helicopters deployed for the search of the crashed aircraft were called off after the snowfall in Mustang district.

“Due to the snowfall at the possible air crash site, the search and rescue operation has been called off for today. All the helicopters deployed for search and rescue operations have been called back to bases,” Premnath Thakur, General Manager of Tribhuvan International Airport said.

According to the information given by the locals to the Nepal Army, the Tara Air plane crashed at the mouth of the Lamche river under the landslide of Manapathi Himal. Army spokesperson Narayan Silwal said that the Nepal Army was moving towards the site from the ground and air route.

On Sunday morning, the twin-engine aircraft, flying from Pokhara to Jomsom at 9:55 am, had lost contact, after reaching the Lete area of Mustang, said the Airport authorities. As per the State TV, the missing aircraft was hosting 4 Indians among others.

As per the police officials, the aircraft has been suspected to have crashed in the “Titi” area of Lete in Mustang District.

“Locals from Titi have called and informed us that they have heard an unusual sound as if there was some bang. We are deploying a helicopter to the area for the search operation,” Ram Kumar Dani, DSP of District Police Office, Mustang said.

Mustang (from the Tibetan Muntan meaning “fertile plain”) the traditional region is largely dry and arid. The world’s deepest gorge that goes down three miles vertically between Dhaulagiri and Annapurna mountains runs through this district.