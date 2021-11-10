Nepal Army Chief Gen Prabhu Ram Sharma Conferred With Honorary General Rank Of Indian Army

New Delhi: The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, conferred the Honorary Rank of General of the Indian Army on General Prabhu Ram Sharma, Chief of the Army Staff, Nepali Army at a special Investiture Ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

The honour was conferred upon the Nepal Army chief at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in reciprocation of the honour given to Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane during his visit to the Himalayan nation in November last year.

General Prabhu Ram Sharma is on a four-day visit to New Delhi from 9 November to 12 November.

During his visit, the Nepal Army chief will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Indian counterpart General M M Naravane.