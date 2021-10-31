NEP Seeks To Make Our Youth Future-Ready: Union Education Minister

Mumbai: Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today said that the education sector in India is undergoing an unprecedented transformation.

He said National Education Policy 2020 introduced by the Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi aims at preparing our youth to be future-ready, socially aware, global citizens of the 21st century.

He was virtually addressing the 26th Convocation Ceremony of the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE), Mumbai.

Union Minister Shri Pradhan also pitched the idea of synergy and holistic growth of the country. He said ‘I urge you to focus on synergising technology and knowledge and developing a model of inclusive innovation that leads to society’s inclusive and holistic growth. Only then we can realise India of the 21st century.’

The minister lauded NITIE for its initiative, Parivartan Forum. Through the forum, the institute is fostering social consciousness among rural students by providing technology enabled self-learning videos on themes like building scientific acumen, fostering awareness, human values and personality development.

On the occasion of the Convocation Ceremony, Dr. K. Radhakrishnan, Chairman, IIT Kanpur and former ISRO Chairman and Dr. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE also addressed the students as the Guests of honour. Chairman, IIT Kanpur and former ISRO Chairman, Dr. K. Radhakrishnan said by the present technology interventions, we aim to be a future-ready society adding that technology has been advancing exponentially. He said ‘In recent times, we witnessed rapid evolution of potentially transformative technologies spanning Information Technology, Biological sciences, Material Sciences, energy etc.’

He further said the word transformation has given way to disruptions. The disruptive technologies are transforming the way society lives, communicates, travels, shops, sleeps and get entertained.

Chairman of AICTE, Dr. Anil Sahasrabudhe said ‘We witnessed a new challenge in present era, the #COVID19 pandemic. Education system in our country shifted to online education within a short time. Keeping in view, huge population of our country, this is an extraordinary achievement.’

In the Convocation, outgoing 49th batch of Post Graduate Diploma in Industrial Engineering (PGDIE), 26th batch of Post Graduate Diploma in Industrial Management (PGDIM), 19th batch of Post Graduate Diploma in Industrial Safety and Environmental Management (PGDISEM), 6th batch of Post Graduate Diploma in Manufacturing Management (PGDMM) and Post Graduate Diploma in Project Management(PGDPM), 2nd & 3rd batch PGPEx-VLFM & Fellow batch students were awarded degrees.

NITIE currently offers focused academic programmes at the post-graduation level in Industrial Engineering, Industrial Management and Sustainability Management along with one-year executive diploma program PGPEx–VLFM as well as the Fellow programme.

Since its inception in 1963, NITIE is tirelessly striving to be the thought leader in Industrial Engineering education and research alongside partnering in the manufacturing renaissance of the nation.