Nemalo Pitha To Get Facelift; 5T Secy Asks To Prepare Master Plan

Bhubaneswar: Sadhana and Samadhi Pitha of Sri Achytananda Das, one of the five Panchasakhas of 16th century and renowned for the prophetic “Malika” at Nemalo of Nishintakoili block in the district of Cuttack will get a facelift after the visit of Secretary 5T.

At the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T Secretary V K Pandian today visited Nemalo Pitha and discussed with the stakeholders regarding its development.

After interacting with the locals and listening to different aspirations, he advised to look into the immediate needs of pilgrims and devotees like parking, toilets and the entire ambience to meet the spiritual vibrations emanating from the peepal tree filled area.

Mr Pandian advised the district administration to acquire nearby lands in the larger interest of public, if required.

The 5T Secretary advised the district administration and OBCC to discuss with all and prepare a master plan so as to take up works in two phases.