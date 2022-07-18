Nelson Mandela International Day 2022: History, significance, theme

New Delhi: The United Nations officially designated Nelson Mandela International Day or Mandela Day in November 2009. Every year on July 18, Mandela Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of the former President of South Africa. The day is celebrated worldwide to commemorate achievements of the anti-apartheid leader and to carry forward his legacy for a better future.

Mandela Day, also known as Nelson Mandela International Day, is a celebration of the 67-year long fight of the South African leader against the racial discrimination and human rights abuses. He was the country’s first black president. The purpose of the day is to inspire everyone to make a difference in their communities by following the ideology and vision of Mandela.

A human rights activist, lawyer, and international promoter of peace, Nelson Mandela was the first people’s leader of South Africa. He was born in the year 1918 on July 18. He was the son of Chief Henry Mandela and was also known as Madiba for hailing from the clan of Tembu people. He was orphaned at an early age and claimed his chieftainship at an early age. He joined the African National Congress and went on to become the leader of its Youth League and his contributions hence are known to the world. Mandela, who was accorded the Nobel Peace Prize in October 1993, died in 2013 at the age of 95.

The theme for Nelson Mandela International Day 2022 is “do what you can with what you have and where you are,” according to the United Nations. The theme finds significance given the geopolitical landscape in eastern Europe as well as sporadic conflicts in the Horn of Africa, followed by the crisis in Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and various other parts of the world, as the UN chief notes. Last year it was “One Hand Can Feed Another.”

The day came about in November 2009, after the UN General Assembly recognised the former contributions of Mandela to peace and the fight for freedom. The UNGA adopted the resolution outlining the values and dedication to the service of humanity in conflict resolution, race relations, promotion, protection of human rights, fight against poverty, and more. It is celebrated on the birthday of Mandela. Later in 2014, the UNGA introduced the Nelson Mandela Prize to honour the achievements of those who dedicated their lives to humanity.