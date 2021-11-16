Neha Sharma Starrer ‘Illegal 2’ Teaser Out!

Mumbai: The trailer of the Voot Select’s Illegal 2 starring Neha Sharma is out now. It is the sequel of the courtroom drama Illegal. It is slated to release on November 25, 2021.

Neha Sharma took to her Instagram handle to share the teaser and release date. She wrote: “The wait is finally over. #Illegal2OnVoot: Streaming on @vootselect from 25th November.”

Take A Look At Her Post:

Talking about the web series, it is a courtroom drama in which Niharika Singh, an idealist lawyer, navigates tough legal issues, high-profile conflicts, and complicated personal life.

Illegal season 2 is directed by Ashwini Chaudhary, while the story and screenplay are by Advaita Kala and Abhijeet Deshpande. The Salim-Sulaiman duo has composed the music for the title track.