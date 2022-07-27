Neha Kakkar Inked Husband Rohanpreet Singh’s Name: Watch How He Reacts

New Delhi: Singer Neha Kakkar got her first tattoo for her husband, Rohanpreet Singh. She took to IG and shared a video of getting her first tattoo and captioned it, “My First Tattoo for My First Love (sic).”

In the video, she shared a video of getting her first tattoo, an emotional reunion with her husband at the airport and surprising him with her tattoo.

Neha Kakkar tied the knot with the love of her life, Rohanpreet Singh in 2020

On the work front, singer Neha Kakkar was in the US for her shows. Meanwhile, Rohanpreet Singh rose to fame with a music reality show, Rising Star. The singer is six years younger than his wife Neha, but that doesn’t affect their relationship.