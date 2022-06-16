Neha Dhupia Shows ‘Fine Balance’ As Mehr & Guriq Join Her For Yoga 

New Delhi: Neha Dhupia often shares glimpses into her life via social media. On Thursday, Neha began her day with a yoga session, and well, it wasn’t just another workout session. It was with her kids Guriq and Mehr, who joined Neha as she tried to balance herself while doing an asana.

Sharing photos from the yoga session, Neha expressed her thoughts on motherhood and how it was about finding the ‘fine balance’ one way or another. She wrote, “They say #motherhood is all about find that fine balance …. One way or the other we always manage to get there … ab chahe life ho ya #yoga.”

Meanwhile, Neha recently received a lot of love for her performance in the film, A Thursday. It also stars Yami Gautam in the lead. The film was released on an OTT platform and Neha’s act won her praise from the audience.