Neha Dhupia Shares Stunning Pictures From Her Maldives Vacation With Angad Bedi

New Delhi: Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are the most loved celebrity couples in Bollywood. The couple tied the knot on May 10, 2018. They welcomed their daughter Mehr in the same year. The couple also welcomed a baby boy last year and they have named him Guriq.

The lovebirds headed to the Maldives for a romantic getaway and now Neha shared new pictures from their vacation, which has left their fans in awe. The Singh Is King actress shared the photos and captioned them: “Flying kiss … #islandversion.”

Check it out:

On the work front, Neha Dhupia was last seen in the short film Devi, alongside Kajol and Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashaswini Dayama, Sandhya Mhatre and Rama Joshi.