Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi Welcome Baby Boy

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi on Sunday welcomed their second child, a baby boy.

Angad Bedi took his social media handle to share the news. Sharing a picture of himself with Neha, Angad wrote that their older child, daughter Mehr has now passed the “baby” title to her new-born brother.

“The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the “baby”title to the new arrival. #Bedisboy is here!!!!! Waheguru mehr kare @nehadhupia thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Lets make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now,” Angad posted.

On the professional front, Neha has acted in films like Qayamat, Julie, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, Mithya, Phas Gaye Re Obama, De Dana Dan, and Tumhari Sulu. Now, Neha will be next seen in Vidyut Jammwal-starrer ‘Sanak’, directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Shah along with Zee Studios. The film also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal in a major role.