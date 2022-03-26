Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi Share Adorable Video Of Their Baby Daughter: Check Here

New Delhi: Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have recently shared a super adorable clip of their daughter Meher as she played with her friends.

Sharing the clip, Angad wrote, “Sitting and bullying boys in football class!!! Naughty girl mehr!!!”

In the video, that Angad took, we could see baby Mehr’s back to us as she interacted with her friend. In her two pigtails, we had to resist the urge to squish her cheeks virtually. Adorably, she pushed her friend, the little boy to stand up.

On the work front, Neha Dhupia is currently basking in the success of her latest movie ‘A Thursday’.