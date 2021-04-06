Negative RT-PCR report must for tourists from 12 high Covid-load states: Puri Collector

Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the resurgence of coronavirus pandemic, the Collector Samarth Verma has ordered that the Tourists visiting Puri from 12 high Covid-load states need to produce Covid negative RT-PCR test report.

People, especially from states where cases of Covid-19 are increasing, will be required to produce a negative Covid test report before they can enter the Pilgrim Town. Reportedly, the test should be conducted ahead of 72-hours of entering the town.

The states are — Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Kerala & Gujarat.

Tourists without a negative certificate will undergo mandatory 7-day home isolation.

The district administration in Puri today announced that tourists visiting the pilgrim town will have to submit RT-PCR negative report to stay in hotels.

Similarly, travellers arriving at Puri railway station from other states will also undergo swab tests. The tourists will be under strict vigil as swab samples will be collected from passengers as per their tickets.

Reportedly, swabs of passengers, who arrived at Puri Railway Station today, has been collected.

Notably, twelve states — Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala — are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.