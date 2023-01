Neetu Kapoor Pens Sweet Note On Daughter Riddhima Kapoor, Son-in-law Bharat Sahni On Their Wedding Anniversary

New Delhi: Neetu Kapoor shared a picture of daughter Riddhima Kapoor and son-in-law Bharat Sahni on their 17th wedding anniversary on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Neetu shared a happy picture of Riddhima with her husband with Bharat. Neetu captioned the photo, “Happy 17th anniversary my loves @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @brat.man (two pink heart emojis) blessings ( hand folded and evil eye emojis).”

Take A Look: