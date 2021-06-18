Neeti Mohan-Nihaar Pandya Shares First Glimpse Of Newborn Son Aryaveer

Mumbai: Singer Neeti Mohan and her actor husband Nihaar Pandya have shared the first pictures of their newborn son, Aryaveer who was born on June 2.

The couple took Instagram to share the picture. In the series of photos, the couple is seen holding their son and giving candid looks while looking at each other. In the caption, she wrote: “Holding his little hands is by far the most precious touch we have ever felt. ARYAVEER has chosen us as his parents. Couldn’t have felt more blessed than this. He multiplies the Happiness and sense of gratitude in our families manifold. Overjoyed and forever Grateful @nihaarpandya.”