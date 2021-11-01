NEET-UG Result 2021 Declared, Check Details To Download Score Cards

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency Monday released the result of the medical entrance exam- National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021.
The candidates can check results and download scorecards on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.
Along with the result, the final answer key has also been released.
A record 16.14 lakh candidates had registered for the NEET.
NEET UG Result 2021 Toppers
The top three toppers include two boys and a girl. All three toppers scored 720/720 in NEET-2021.
- Mrinal Kutteri: AIR-1st (720 out of 720)
- Tanmay Gupta: AIR-2nd (720 out of 720)
- Karthika G Nair: AIR-3rd (720 out of 720)