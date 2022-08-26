NEET-UG medical entrance results to be declared by Sept 7

New Delhi: The results of medical entrance exam NEET-UG, which saw the highest number of applications ever this year, will be announced by September 7, according to National Testing Agency (NTA) officials. NTA will upload the provisional answer keys, scanned images of OMR answer sheet and recorded responses for NEET (UG) 2022 on its website by August 30, they said.

“To facilitate the candidates, a scanned image of the OMR answer sheet will also be sent on the registered e-mail address given by the candidates at the time of submission of the online application form of NEET (UG) 2022,” according to a senior NTA official.

Candidates can apply for answer key and recorded response challenges from August 30 for a cost of Rs 200 for each answer key and Rs 200 for per question respectively.