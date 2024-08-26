NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Result Declared At mcc.nic.in

New Delhi: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the final results of Round 1 seat allotment for the NEET UG 2024.

Registered candidates can view their allotment status on the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in. Allotted candidates are to report and join their respective colleges from August 24 to August 29, 2024. The MCC will conduct data sharing and verification for the joined candidates from August 30 to August 31, 2024.

Candidates who did not report or register at their assigned college during Round 1 can still participate in Round 2. Those wishing to keep their Round 1 seat while also seeking an upgrade in Round 2 must join the Round 1 college and express their interest in upgrading during the admission process.

Registration for Round 2 will open on September 5 and close on September 10, 2024. The window for choice filling and locking will be available from September 6 to September 10, 2024. The processing of seat allotment will occur from September 11 to September 12, 2024, and the results will be declared on September 13, 2024.

MCC NEET UG 2024 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link NEET UG 2024 Round 1 seat allotment result on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen and candidates will have to enter the required details

Step 4: Click on the submit and the NEET UG 2024 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will appear on the screen

Note: Download the NEET UG 2024 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result and take a printout for future reference.

MCC NEET UG 2024 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result PDF Direct Link