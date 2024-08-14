NEET UG Counselling 2024 Registration Begins Today at mcc.nic.in

New Delhi: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to commence the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate Counselling for 2024 today, on August 14. Eligible candidates are invited to register for the counselling process via the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

The counselling session will facilitate the distribution of MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) and BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) seats under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ). Additionally, it will include the allocation of approximately 1,000 BSc Nursing seats, as well as several seats for AYUSH and veterinary courses throughout India.

Round 1 Schedule: Key Dates to Remember

Registration Deadline: Round 1 registration closes on August 20th at 12:00.

Seat Matrix Verification: From August 14th to 15th, participating institutes and the National Medical Commission will review the preliminary seat matrix.

Choice Filling: Opens on August 16th and will remain available until August 20th at 11:55 pm.

Choice Locking: Available on August 20th from 4:00 pm to 11:55 pm.

Seat Allotment Results: The results for Round 1 will be published on August 23rd.

Reporting to Institutions: Successful candidates must report to their allocated institutions between August 24 and 29.

Round 2 Timeline: Important Dates

Seat Matrix Verification: Institutes will verify the seat matrix for Round 2 between September 4th and 5th.

Registration Period: Opens on September 5th and closes on September 10th at 12:00 noon.

Choice Filling: Begins on September 6th and continues until September 10th at 11:55 pm.

Choice Locking: Set for September 10th, from 4:00 pm to 11:55 pm.

Seat Allotment Results: The results for Round 2 will be released on September 13th.

How to register for NEET UG Counselling 2024?

Step 1. Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in

Step 2. Now, click on the UG counselling tab

Step 3. Find the NEET UG 2024 counselling link and click on it

Step 4. Enter the required information and register

Step 5. Login and fill out the application form

Step 6. Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit

Step 7. Print out the application form for your records.

Required Documents for NEET Counselling

1. NEET Admit Card, Scorecard, or Rank Letter

2. Class 10 and 12 certificates and mark sheets

3. ID proof (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving License, or Passport)

4. Eight passport-size photographs

5. Provisional Allotment Letter (if applicable)

6. Caste Certificate or PwD Certificate (if applicable)

Revised NEET UG Results

It is important to note that the National Testing Agency (NTA) released revised NEET UG 2024 results on July 26. This revision came after the Supreme Court of India directed the NTA to recalculate the results due to a disputed Physics question. As a result, the number of students with a perfect score dropped significantly from 67 to just 17.