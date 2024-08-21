NEET UG 2024 Counselling: MCC Round 1 Seat Allotment Process Begins Today

Step-by-Step Process for NEET 2024 Counselling Choice Locking:

Eligible candidates for the choice-locking process will have to follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website of MCC – www.mcc.nic.in/ug-medical-counselling/

Click on the tab ‘New Registration 2024’ under the Candidate Activity section

Log in with the registration credentials

Click on the tab indicating Choice Filling

Check the entered choices carefully and submit

Click on the lock button

If a candidate does not lock the choice submitted by him/her, it will be automatically locked as per schedule

Take a printout of the locked choices

Important Pointers for Candidates Opting for NEET 2024 Counselling Choice Locking:

Candidates must note the following points before the final choice-locking process:

The registration process including the payment of the registration fee is complete before proceeding towards the choice filling and locking stages.

Male candidates must ensure that they do not select female-only colleges such as Lady Hardinge Medical Colleges, New Delhi; BPS Govt. Medical College for Women, Sonepat; Ahilya Bai College of Nursing, New Delhi, to name a few.

Once the choice-locking process is completed, there will not be any option to revoke or change the choices. Hence, candidates must be careful during this process.

List of Candidates Converted to NRI for NEET 2024 Counselling Round 1:

The MCC has also published the list of candidates whose nationality has changed from Indian to NRI, with 1,037 candidates now eligible for the NRI quota.

In its announcement, the MCC stated, “The aforementioned candidates have been provisionally converted from INDIAN to NRI status for UG counselling for the academic year 2024-25 after reviewing the documents submitted to the MCC of DGHS. However, these candidates must present the same original documents at the time of reporting if an NRI seat is allocated to them. Failure to do so will result in the cancellation of their admission.”

Seat allotment processing by the participating institutes is scheduled for August 21 and August 22, 2024. The results of the NEET 2024 counselling Round 1 seat allotment will be announced on August 23, 2024. The selected candidates are required to report to their assigned institutes from August 24 to August 29, 2024.