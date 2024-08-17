NEET UG 2024: Check complete state-wise medical counselling schedule

New Delhi: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has published the timetable for the state NEET UG counselling for the year 2024.

Qualified candidates can view the schedule by logging into the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in. State counselling committees will conduct their NEET UG counselling sessions to fill about 85% of the seats available.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will allocate the remaining 15% of the All-India Quota (AIQ) seats. As per the schedule, all states are to begin the online registration for NEET UG counselling 2024 on August 21, with the deadline set for August 29, 2024.

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) in Uttar Pradesh will initiate the state NEET UG 2024 registration on August 20. The registration can be done through the official portal, upneet.gov.in, and will end on August 24 at 2 PM.

Subsequently, the merit list will be released on August 24, and the choice filling will be available from August 24 to August 29. The first round of seat allotment results for UP NEET UG 2024 will be declared on August 30.