NEET UG 2023 Results Out: Prabanjan J, Bora Varun Chakravarthi Top; Check Results

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG 2023 Result. In the NEET Results, Prabanjan J from Tamil Nadu, and Bora Varun Chakravarthi from Andhra Pradesh have topped the NEET UG 2023 Exam by scoring 99.99 percentile.

As per the latest NEET UG 2023 Result Updates by the NTA, maximum number of shortlisted candidates are from Uttar Pradesh followed by Maharashtra and Rajasthan. Around 1.39 lakh candidates from Uttar Pradesh, 1.31 lakh from Maharashtra, and over 1.0 lakh candidates from Rajasthan have qualified the NEET UG 2023 Exam.

NEET UG Result 2023: Toppers List

Prabanjan J Bora Varun Chakravarthi Kaustav Bauri Pranjal Aggarwal Dhruv Advan Surya Siddharth N Shriniketh Ravi Swayam Shakti Tripathy Varun S Parth Khandelwal

Following the declaration of NEET UG 2023 Result, candidates who appeared for the NEET UG 2023 Exam can now check their results on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can check and download their results by logging in to the official website using their login credentials like: Application Number, Password, and Security Pin.

Besides checking online on the official website though, candidates can also check their NEET 2023 Results on the DigiLocker App.

Along with the results though, the NTA has also released the NEET UG 2023 Final Answer Key. Earlier, the NTA released the NEET 2023 Re-Exam Answer Key for 8,753 candidates. Earlier on June 4, the NTA released the NEET UG 2023 Provisional Answer Key, and started inviting objections/challenges, against the same.

The NEET UG 2023 Exam was held on May 7, 2023, in the offline pen and paper mode at 4,097 exam centres in 499 cities across the country and abroad. The 14 overseas cities where the NEET UG 2023 Exam was conducted included: Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore along with Dubai and Kuwait City. Around 20.38 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of which 11.45 lakh candidates have qualified the NEET UG 2023 Exam.

“Seven candidates were identified using unfair practices in the examination and have been dealt with as per the norms,” a senior NTA official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. “The NTA has provided all India rank to the candidates and the admitting authorities will draw merit list based on the ranks for the seats of MBBS and BDS falling under their jurisdiction. When candidates apply to their state, they will mention their category as per state category list. State counselling authorities will accordingly make their merit list. The same is the case with the domicile. The NTA has no role in it,” the officer was further reported as saying.

Importantly, candidates must note that besides MBBS, admissions into BAMS courses will also be done based on NEET 2023 Scores. The Ministry of Ayush has released the admission rules for BAMS, specifying the eligibility criteria for candidates.

