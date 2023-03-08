NEET UG 2023: Registration link is active
New Delhi: NEET UG 2023 registration procedure has begun. Candidates may register for the NEET UG 2023 examinations if they have passed the class 12 qualifying exams and will take the board exams in 2023.
NEET UG 2023: Steps to apply for the registration
- Visit the official website of NTA
- On the homepage, click on NEET UG 2023 registration link
- Register details for NEET UG application 2023
- Upload scanned images and signature in the format specified
- Pay the fee through the online payment mode
- Submit and download the NEET UG application form 2023
The entrance test is scheduled for May 7, 2023.
As per the schedule, candidates can apply for the undergraduate medical entrance test till April 6. Dates for other exam-related activities, including admit card release date will be announced later.
The last date to apply for NEET UG 2023 is 6 April 2023 up to 9 PM. The application fee for candidates belonging to the General category is INR 1700; for OBC candidates is INR 1600 & for SC, ST, PwD & third gender is INR 1000.
Candidates must go to the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, after the NEET UG 2023 application form is released in order to complete the online form. Candidates must register, complete the application form, and attach the required documents in order to submit their NEET 2023 application.
The list of documents needed for the NEET 2023 application form is as follows:
Marksheet & pass certificate of class 10
Marksheet & pass certificate of class 12
Aadhaar card
Any Government valid identity number such as Ration Card number, Class 12 Roll Number, Bank Account or Passport
Scanned passport-size photo
Scanned signature
Scanned image of left-hand thumb impression
Postcard photo
Details for online payment such as Debit/Credit card number, online banking details & UPI
