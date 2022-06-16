NEET UG 2022: Last chance for candidates as application form correction window closes today

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the correction window to provide facility to candidates for correction/change of category in the online application form of National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test [NEET (UG)] – 2022.The facility which was activated on June 14 following receipt of various representations from candidates is going to close today. As per the NTA, candidates can make corrections in particulars till 9 pm today (June 16).

“The candidates, who had not been able to mention their actual Category correctly while filling up the Online Application Form, by mistake or due to non-availability of Category Certificate, may avail the opportunity as mentioned above, to mention their actual Category themselves in their respective Online Application Forms for NEET (UG) – 2022 and also upload the scanned copy of the Certificate,” the NTA said.

“The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, latest by 16 June 2022 (up to 09:00 P.M.). Thereafter, no correction will be entertained,” the NTA said.

Candidates opting for corrections will have to pay additional fee for the same. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM.

“Since it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardships to them, the candidates are informed to do the correction very carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to the candidates,” the NTA added.