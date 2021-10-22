NEET UG 2021: NTA Extends Dates For Correction Of Application Form

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the window for filling up of the second set of information and correction in the particulars of the First and Second phase of the online Application Form for NEET (UG) -2021.

As per a notification released by NTA, On receiving numerous requests from the candidates, the National Testing Agency is opening the window for filling up of Second set of Information and correct/ modify the particulars of the First and Second Phase of Online Application Form for NEET (UG) 2021.

The candidates can now edit certain particulars in their NEET UG 2021 application till 11:50 pm on October 26, 2021 by visiting the official website at https://neet.nta.nic.in.

The candidates can modify certain particulars of the First and Second Phase of Online Application Form for NEET (UG), such as category, sub-category, email address, gender, nationality, and fields of the second phase of NEET application.

The interested candidates may avail this facility as the last and final opportunity for correcting their particulars which were filled in the first and second phase of online application form of NEET (UG) – 2021. This facility is also available for candidates who have done one-time corrections in these particular fields earlier.