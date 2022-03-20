NEET-UG 2021 Counselling Mop-up Round Choice Filling Begins Today

New Delhi: The Medical Counselling Committee today opened the window for locking choices of medical colleges for the mop-up round of All India Quota (AIQ) NEET UG 2022 counselling at mcc.nic.in.

The window will be available from 3 pm to 11:55 pm on Sunday.

On March 19 , the MCC had extended the registration and fee payment window for the mop-up round.

NEET counselling 2021: How to lock choices

Go to mcc.nic.in.

Click on the NEET UG counselling registration link, and login with your NEET UG 2021 roll number and password.

Select the choices of course and institutions in the order of preference.

Lock the choices and submit.

As per the counselling schedule, mop-up round counselling results will be published on March 23.

There will be one more round of AIQ NEET counselling – the stray vacancy round.

However, fresh registrations and choice filling are not allowed for the stray vacancy round.