NEET-PG Examination 2021 Postponed; Next Date To Be Decided Later

New Delhi: In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Central Government today decided to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Post Graduate (NEET-PG) Examination 2021.

The next date of the exam will be decided later after reviewing the situation. The examination was scheduled to be held on the 18th of this month.

In a tweet, Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, the decision has been taken keeping the wellbeing of young medical students in mind.

#NEETPG2021 POSTPONED ! Health & safety of our young doctors is paramount. Next date to be decided after reviewing the situation later. @PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA #Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/5FFzcje3iB — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 15, 2021

NEET PG Examination is for doctors seeking admission in MS, MD courses. The examination was earlier scheduled to be held in January but was postponed because of the pandemic.