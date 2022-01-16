NEET PG Counselling 2021: Registration To Close Tomorrow, Check Details Here

New Delhi: The counselling process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate 2021 will be closed tomorrow.

The registration process for counseling session began on January 12.

Candidates who have qualified for the All India Quota can register themselves for the counselling round on the official website mcc.nic.in.

The verification process of candidates will be done between January 18 to 19, 2022.

The processing of seat allotment will take place on January 20 and 21 and the results for AQI round one candidates will be declared on January 22.

AQI round 1 applicants are required to report to their allotted institutes between January 23 and 28.

This year there will be four rounds of AIQ online counseling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Rounds, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. All candidates who have qualified for All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET PG will be eligible to register themselves for the counselling round.

You can apply for the same by following these steps:

Go to the official website

Click on the designated ‘NEET PG counselling’ link

Key in the required details to login

Fill in the application form and pay the counselling fee

Click Submit

NEET PG Counselling 2021 round 1: Documents Required

NEET PG 2021 admit card

NEET PG 2021 marksheet

Caste certificates (If necessary)

Nationality certificate

PwD certificates (If necessary)

Aadhar card and another ID proof

Class 12 marksheet and Class 10 marksheet