NEET PG Counseling 2021: MCC Begins Choice Filling Process

New Delhi: The choice filling process for NEET PG Counselling 2021 has been started by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) from today.

Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can fill in their choices and confirm the colleges by January 17, 2022.

The choice filling link is available on the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

Once choices are filled in, they can be modified before locking it. The choice locking link will remain active on January 17 from 4 pm to 11.55 pm.

NEET PG Counseling 2021: How to fill choices

Visit the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET PG counselling link available on the home page.

Login to the account and fill in the choices of subjects and institutions.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.